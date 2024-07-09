Q Hey Auntie Pearl, I’m having a moerse issue with my sister. She's all in on this gedagte to be a rapper, constantly dropping videos on TikTok, trying to be the next big thing.

Now, I'm all for chasing dreams, but the tune she just released? Eish, it's causing me to lie awake at night! In her latest track, she spits lyrics about her dof boyfriend who cheated on her. Her revenge? She slipped something fiery into the condom, so when they hooked up again, it burned him where it really hurts! I mean, talk about going from zero to a hundred real quick!

I’m laughing, but I’m also stressing, Auntie. I know it’s just a tune, and she doesn’t even have a berk, so there’s no jolling going on… but that sounds a bit taatie, right? How do I get through to her that some things are better left unsaid, even if it's just for the rhymes?

From Stressed-Out Sis. A Jinne girl, you nogal caught Auntie off guard with that story. One moment we are thinking you just have some issue with your sister’s wannabe music career the next moment we’re talking about wors worries!

So ja, Auntie understands your bekommernisse. It’s clear you care a lot about your sister's well-being and her future. And it's lekker that she’s got the guts to gooi it on social media, but yoh, those lyrics! Now Auntie hasn’t heard the song yet, but from what you wrote I think this whole thing can go one of two ways.

The first is that your sister is just messing around. Do things in the song sound real serious, and she made a real revenge tune? Or is this more of a Jack Parow vibe and the whole thing is supposed to be funny about a joller getting his tollie in trouble? That said, aan al die mense daar buite who are scheming it would be a laugh to do something like this for real: forget it!

While Auntie thinks cheating is the lowest of the low, there is never a reason to do harm to anyone, ever. And that brings us to the other way this thing could go with your sister… could it be that she is serious? Is there perhaps actually a guy that caused her pain and she is really looking to take revenge?

You mos know your sussie, so decide how the song should be taken. If you are worried, have a sit-down with her — maybe over a nice cup of Rooibos — and let her know you love that she's expressing herself and using her music as an outlet. But remind her, gently, that with great rhymes comes great responsibility. It's all fun and games until someone gets burned. Literally, in this instance!

Tell her that her talent is clear, but the content could use a bit of tweaking to avoid any unwanted drama. Explain that her videos and songs have power and impact, which means they can spread far and wide, and not everyone might get that it’s just creative expression. Encourage her to keep her lyrics sharp but maybe less on the revenge trip and more on how she overcomes challenges—turn those tough times into triumphs. Dis mos kwaai!

It's all about finding a balance between keeping it real and keeping it right. You're doing the right thing by looking out for her, and with your support, she can surely make waves for the right reasons. Q Hello Auntie Pearl, I think I really messed up this past weekend.

My girlfriend and I were at a wedding jol, and we’d been fighting since the night before. Honestly, it was mostly my fault – I was in a bad mood over something silly and couldn’t snap out of it. We usually sort things out because we’re good at talking, but this time, I just sank deeper into my dark gedagtes.

So, it's the end of the wedding night, people are making toasts, and the groom’s dad is going on and on. Everyone’s getting restless, and there I am, a few doppe too many, and I blurt out, “Maak klaar, already.” I thought I wasn’t that loud, just venting to those next to me at the table… but a friend of my girlfriend later said that “everyone heard me”.

To top it all off, I later got so dronk I could barely walk, and my meisie dragged me home right after the cake cutting, missing the rest of the party. We’ve talked it over, and my girlfriend has forgiven me, but I’m still feeling awful. I’ve promised to say sorry personally if anyone heard and was upset by my comment.

The thing is, the next day we had lunch with a few other people who were at the wedding and no one acted weird or anything. Maar Auntie, I can’t shake off this feeling of guilt. How do I get past feeling like such a fool? If the bride and groom did hear, what can I do to make it right?

From Brannas A There’s nothing as swak as a sloppy drunk at a party, nuh. But let’s try not to dwell too much on the spill — let’s talk about cleaning it up. First things first, it’s good you’ve realised where you went wrong. Not just interrupting the speech, but letting the booze get the better of you.

It’s not just about a slip of the tongue; it’s that you might have made other people uncomfortable with your dronk maniere. Plus, your idiotic behaviour had your girlfriend having to play nursemaid, which definitely put a damper on her night. Yoh, you can just hope you did not ruin the wedding couple’s special day.

Auntie is glad that you were open and honest with your meisie, and that you two sorted it out. Now you need to square up with the other mense. First, talk to the person who mentioned they heard your outburst. A simple, honest apology for your behaviour might clear the air faster than you think.

As for the bride and groom, if it turns out they did catch wind of your remarks, then yes, your idea to say sorry personally is spot on. It shows you’re taking responsibility, and that’s always respected. Lastly, you are guilty and feeling like a horse’s ass. Auntie Pearl says: laat dit ‘n les wees!

Talk to your girlfriend about how you can handle your moods better in the future, especially in social settings where drinks are flowing. Set a limit for yourself or have a signal between you two if things are going downhill. You’re not a bad guy, you just made a bad choice.