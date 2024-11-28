Pictures by A-Team Photography Dis ‘n Phillies ding!

Philadelphian Crooning Minstrels, or ”Phillies” on the Cape Flats, was founded by a 25-year-old Seraaj Croeser in 2001. At the time, he was the youngest klopse troupe captain in the fraternity. Phillies impressed in their first year and under the guidance of well-known coach, the late Abdullah “Hadijie” Maged, placed third overall against established troupes like Beach Boys, African Zonks and Good Hopes.

They would go on to compete at the highest level for 16 consecutive years, always ending in the top four. Seraaj has always acknowledged Hadjie’s contribution in keeping Phillies at the top of the game. After Hadjie retired, Phillies managed to contract Wafie Alexander to coach the troupe. Wafie raised the bar further and in 2009 Phillies won the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) competition with 13 first prizes and one second prize!

Seraaj proudly says: “Phillies were the original KKKA carnival kings!” FOUNDER: Seraaj Croeser has many highlights. Pictures by A-Team Photography SERIAL WINNERS: Phillies have won several competitions over the years. Picture: A-Team Photography Keeping the doors open at a klopse troupe is a continuous financial challenge. Die geld gaan net uit! It’s like a bottomless pit. Many people simply see the final product of the klopse on Tweede Nuwe Jaar, but don’t understand the sacrifices those who run a klopse troupe make.

It isn’t unusual for owners, directors and executive committee members to give their entire bonuses, the children’s school fees and household food money just to get a klopse troupe on the road. Seraaj says: “In 2017, I closed the klops, because I just could not keep it up anymore. This game drains you financially, it is a money pit. Ek kan mos nie vir ’n klops werk nie!” It takes some serious money to run a minstrel troupe these days and many an owner has faced financial ruin because of their love for the klopse game.

Sometimes you have to step back and say, enough is enough. But mense is baie lief vir hulle klopse troupe and Seraaj is no exception. In 2023, Phillies reopened and they came back in style.

Covering the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade gives one the best insight of the vibe in a troupe. I was in the heart of the road-march when Phillies came past City Hall. Immediately, I was struck by the amazing vibe in this troupe. The music was great with a lekker song choice. Sweet Caroline was a hit! Their band was tight, they had good leadership and they looked smart with bright, well-matched colours.

I thought to myself: “This troupe is going to surprise a few people”, and they did. Phillies finished second in their section. According to Seraaj, preparations for the 2025 season have been going well. Main Pic_Phillies Singpak pictures by A-Team Photography To up their game, Phillies have partnered with experienced Malay choir Jonge Studente for their choral items.

Jonge Studente have always been a top performer at Cape Malay Choir Board competitions and will definitely improve Phillies’ chances of winning their section in the KKKA competition. Phillies’ coaching team is made up of Monde Mgini, Ghishaam Paulsen and Ahmed Ismail. The bandmaster for the season is Marcelle Adams. The highly-committed Phillies exco was very busy setting up snacks for their singpak on Sunday.

One can only admire the dedication displayed by this group. Their reward only comes when their troupe is on the road, competes at a stadium and does well. Seraaj requested that we pay tribute to Phillies’ exco team for 2025, specifically naming Ebrahim Sadan, Ghaana Davids, Faizel Davids, Shireen Abrahams, Rafiq Abrahams, Zainap Sadan, Adeeb Dalvie.

Few of the Phillies Exco. Picture: A-Team Photography I wasn’t allowed to record Phillies’ English combined song rehearsal, as everything is still under wraps. Hier kom ’n ding, my mense! Julle wietie wat kommie! Phillies is really keeping up with the digital times, and can be found on all social media platforms.

Their tracksuit and uniform reveals and TikTok challenges are a hit – and you can catch snippets of their band performing on their live videos. Phillies will be competing in section 2 of KKKA’s competition in January. The sections are as follows: