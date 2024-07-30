Last week the Western Cape was battered by bad weather. It looked and felt like something out of a movie. The manner in which aid organisations like Gift of the Givers, Ashraful Aid, Mustadafin, Islamic Relief, Al-Imdaad and the Warehouse within the Western Cape responded to those in need left me in awe, and made me commit to contribute (even in the smallest way) to the work they do throughout the year, not only when disaster strikes.

Never have I felt more privileged to be part of an organisation than I did as part of the Mustadafin Foundation last week. I cannot speak for others, but this organisation went above and beyond the call of duty to serve humanity. All hands on deck: Any volunteers are welcome. Pictures: supplied The teams of workers and volunteers were swiftly mobilised.

They had their trucks loaded and set out into rural, flooded areas before sunrise and often got back at 9pm. Soaked, freezing and hungry – they simply committed to doing it again the next day. This organisation remains true to its tagline of: “If every man helps his neighbour, then who will need help?”

Like many aid organisations, the Mustadafin Foundation is not perfect. It has daily struggles and issues, but by the grace of the Almighty, Mustadafin has stood the test of time. It is no “fly-by-night” organisation. They have been serving humanity, and more specifically the vulnerable and those in need for nearly 40 years.

On the ground: Mustadafin are helping the poor. pictures supplied It was very telling that the one year commemoration of the death of the founder of the organisation, Imam Achmad Cassiem, came about on 14 July - just as the torrential rains and high-speed winds hit, and people needed help. As we all know, Imam Cassiem was a formidable man who never stepped back from any obstacle or challenge. The phenomenal Mustadafin team is led by the widow of Imam Cassiem, Director Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem.

This is a woman who leads by example. She leaves in the early hours of the morning, gets back late at night and will wade through waist-high water to cook, distribute and feed those in need. She is also the woman who needs to ensure that there is constant funding and donations coming in so that the Mustadafin Foundation can feed around 25 000 people every day.

Even when there are no weather disasters. Every day, individuals and organisations ask for assistance from Mustadafin, so that they may assist in their communities. Something that stood out for me over this last week, was how much more gets done when people and organisations work together for the sake of their fellow humans.

I saw Mustadafin collaborate with the Africa Muslims Agency in the distribution of much needed blankets for those in the freezing cold. They also partnered with Radio 786 and Muslims for Humanity (who are in their 4th year of their Ashura feeding programme) and distributed numerous pots of food in Khayelitsha, Wesbank, Factreton etc. According to Johnstone-Cassiem, their goal as an NPO is to strengthen civil society by prioritising communities and creating support structures to empower people for independence.

“We have the responsibility to improve the living conditions of human beings through, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Community Development, Health Care and Disaster Relief. “We are committed to making a difference by serving our communities each and every day. Rain or shine. People must eat, they must be educated and empowered,” she says. “A person cannot think or learn on an empty stomach. Mustadafin started with our first ECD centre in the township of Crossroads in the 90’s, today we support 23 Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs) and manage four of our own ECD centres.”

Sadly, the learning centres have been burgled on numerous occasions, staff distributing food in areas have been hijacked and donor funds are drying up. How does one cope with all of these constant obstacles? Always the pragmatist, Johnstone-Cassiem says: “We don’t have the luxury of not carrying on. We put our heads down, do the work and trust in the Almighty.”

When asked why she thinks that Mustadafin Foundation remains standing after nearly 40 years, she puts it down to teamwork: “I have the most phenomenal team. Every single person who is, or has been a part of Mustadafin - whether as a worker, donor or volunteer – is responsible for what we are able to do. “We serve humanity together. A huge thank you to all the individuals and organisations who have partnered with us over the years. “When our trucks arrive in affected communities, queues of over 200 metres form within minutes.

“There are so many more people that still need our help. We still have to feed over 25 000 people daily. There is lots more work to do.” Like Mustadafin Foundation, there are many organisations, individuals and feeding schemes who run on fumes, but who have huge impact on communities. We should be financially assisting these organisations if and when we can.

One might think that a R50 a month is too little. It isn’t. No amount is too big or too small. If at all possible, make charity towards aid organisations like Mustadafin Foundation part of your monthly budget. If you can’t give money, then give of your time.

Give good quality clothing, blankets, perishable and non-perishable foods. Just give. For one day, it could be you or yours who needs help. If you want to visit Mustadafin, do so at 154 Antelope Court, Bridgetown.

If you need them to collect something they will send out one of their drivers. Call 021 633 0010 or Whatsapp 071 282 7966. Banking details

Mustadafin Foundation Branch Code: 025909 Account number: 072 778 377