Something else is happening with the Springboks. Something deeper and much more meaningful. Driving into the CBD for last Friday’s victory parade, every single bridge over the Boks’ route was packed with supporters.

Cars, trucks and delivery vehicles were parked off on the side of the highway, with the blessing of traffic cops. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers Traffic was moving slowly, so as not to knock the people spilling over into the road. Standing proud in their green and gold, they sported flags and hand-made banners; and every now and then they would break out in song.

A helicopter flew low overhead, moments after an airplane towing a “Go Bokke” banner circled over the city bowl. National pride was on display in the most awesome way. I can understand why director of rugby Rassie Erasmus got so emotional when he saw the crowd at OR Tambo International Airport on their arrival last week.

This sort of joyful display of unity goes beyond sport. COME TOGETHER: SA unite to celebrate Boks. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA). Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers I believe we have been through so much over the last few years, that we have been in desperate need of a unifying moment – something to give us hope and that we can pin our waning optimism to. There is literally nothing else that I can think of that can do what rugby did for South Africa over the last two weeks.

If you ignore the misguided All Blacks fans among us, then you will realise that other disciplines have tried to bring us together in the same way. Religion, politics and social status all have a measure of divisiveness that ultimately excludes some people. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) A fully-representative sports team transcends everything that keeps us apart and gives us something for everyone to celebrate and be part of.

Last week, I suggested that politicians take notes on what is happening. Bok captain Siya Kolisi echoed these thoughts during a media briefing after their arrival. Ever the diplomat, our Head Boy advised the president to look at unifying agendas for a nation that is plagued with challenges. COME TOGETHER: SA unite to celebrate Boks. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) He highlighted the fact that the new Boks are about as diverse a group as it gets, and they managed to work together to secure a record fourth Rugby World Cup title.