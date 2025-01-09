By Mahira Duval Pictures: Leon Knipe and supplied

HARTSEER Kalksteenfontein residents are calling in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to probe the death of Antonio Vosloo, 39, as he is laid to rest today. The death of the father of two sparked a riot last month as angry mense set Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court alight amid allegations he was beaten to death by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU). At the time, heavily-armed cops swarmed the scene as mense went bos setting the building alight and gooing klippe at officials as they vented their anger.

While cops claim he collapsed during a raid, a relative of the deceased said she witnessed police officers attacking him multiple times. She said at the time: “I was at the shop and we saw two police vans and a white car coming down Hydrangea Street. “Antonio was playing cards at that house . When I went closer, I saw the AGU handcuffed him and they started hitting him.

“I kept asking what he had done and I told them he was on parole and just came out for a housebreaking case but they just kept hitting him. “I asked if I must bring his papers and they said no and just took him to the back of the yard and beat him over and over. “We couldn’t get to him and that is when we heard he died.”

On Tuesday night, residents gathered in Panoster Square where they hosted a memorial for Vosloo. Sister Felicia Klaasen, 43, says the family has been sent from pillar to post to ensure that the docket is transferred to IPID for investigation. She adds: “Since the incident, we have only received a pre-liminiary post mortem report which states the cause of death is under investigation.

“We have been calling IPID and going back and forth and were told that IPID would pick up the docket from Bishops Lavis SAPS, but it was allegedly locked in the office of a colonel. “At the memorial the residents vowed to get justice for Antonio and officers names of AGU were identified.’ IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says they are waiting on the outcome of the post-mortem report.