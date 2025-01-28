THE Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is facing backlash for circulating its social media policy to staff - a move some interpret as intimidation. This follows the public’s outrage after Belhar teacher Kelly Manus publicly accused a colleague of alleged sexual harassment and criticised the WCED for alleged inaction.

Manus, who taught at Symphony High School for three years, alleged that in November 2023, a male teacher, who is also the principal’s husband, allegedly slapped her on the bum. Manus shared her experience of alleged sexual harassment on social media. Police confirmed that a case of common assault was under investigation following an incident on November 24, 2023.

The WCED has denied Manus's claims that it failed to support her in addressing the case. Earlier this month, several community members and political parties gathered in front of the school, holding placards with messages such as “Stop harassing teachers and kids” and “Justice for Kelly.” Parents for Equal Education founder, Vanessa le Roux, said teachers reportedly receiving the WCED's social media policy following Manus’s case and they interpreted this as an attempt to intimidate staff and silence dissent.

The Western Cape Government (WCG) policy states, among others: “Whilst recognising the constitutional protection of freedom of expression, the WCG, as a responsive employer, deemed it necessary to articulate the employer’s expectations for responsible personal and private social media use. “In this regard the WCG Social Media Code of Conduct, amongst others, seeks to inform employees about how to prevent actions that would harm the employer’s reputation and highlights potential consequences that could result.” “Employees (as citizens) are encouraged to raise awareness about service delivery challenges experienced by utilising the official complaint mechanisms created by the relevant department for that purpose.

“If employees are approached by members of the public on their private social media channels with complaints about their departments, employees are encouraged to refer complainants to the relevant official complaint's mechanisms.” Following reports of the policy being sent to teachers, Le Roux addressed a letter to Premier Alan Winde. She wrote: “Her [Manus’] only sin was that she reported what happened to her in the workplace.

“Let me caution you to something that all of you clearly lost sight of, because yes, numerous teachers have reported to me, that they suddenly received your so called media policy... “As the people governing this province, claiming they don’t tolerate sexual harassment/abuse in the workplace, or anywhere else, you are doing quite a lot to cover up what happened to this teacher, going as far as handing out policies.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond denied that the policy was sent to staff to intimidate them following Manus’ incident.