AFTER her removal on Thursday, former Cape Town Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says she is looking forward to her future. Van der Ross said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis informed her before he made a public announcement that she would be replaced by Councillor Francine Higham.

A Lotus River boorling, Van der Ross shared that she has no hard feelings about her new role. She says: “I had the title for three years, but in the 10 years before I was doing community engagements. “I am a positive person. I think people want me to be angry but I understand how the system works and the structure. I also understand that it is the mayor’s prerogative to make those decisions.

“The mayor sat me down and he said to me that he’s going to make some changes and I said ‘OK, I’m waiting for the next best thing’.” Van der Ross is now working with the community of Heideveld. She adds: “I can’t motivate people if I am demotivated. I want to show the women in Cape Town we can rise above anything.