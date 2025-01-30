THE Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on SAPS dik dinge to sort out the problems at the Maitland 10111 Command Centre. According the DA, in last month alone the hotline abandoned 18 293 of the 105 614 telephone calls made by mense calling the cops for help.

Functioning as a crucial lifeline for citizens in distress, the Maitland Command Centre serves 72 police stations, including prominent areas such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. In a direct appeal to Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, the party highlighted an urgent need for increased staffing at the SAPS nerve centre for the Cape Town Metropole and surrounding regions. SAPS 10111 call centre in Maitland It said that recent statistics reveal alarming operational shortcomings.

The DA says: “In December 2024 alone, the centre received an astonishing 105 614 telephone calls but managed to handle only 87 321. A staggering 18 293 were abandoned, raising concerns over response effectiveness in an era where timely police intervention is paramount. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Thembisile Patekile Photographer: Armand Hough “January 2025 continued this trend, with busy periods revealing significant strains. “The first week saw 24 917 calls, of which 20 741 were responded to—a commendable effort stubbornly overshadowed by 4 176 abandoned calls."

Nicholas Gotsell, a member of the select committee for security and justice said despite recent promises of additional personnel, the situation remains dire. He says: “The command centre has not yet seen the arrival of 13 promised new team members, leaving an overworked team with a maximum of only eight call takers on duty at any given 12-hour shift." Gotsell added that workers commute from high-crime areas like Mfuleni, where a chilling reminder of the dangers surfaced when a police officer was recently robbed and shot.