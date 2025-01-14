FOUR family members were tragically killed in Tulbagh when they were crushed by four large crates of plums. A fruit truck driver is expected to appear in court this week in connection with the deaths of four people he had crashed into on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed they are investigating cases of culpable homicide. He explains: “Tulbagh SAPS opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation following an incident at about 10am on Monday, 13 January 2025 on Drostdy Road, Tulbagh. “According to witness accounts, the four involved in the accident were walking towards town from the farm Vooruitsig in Tulbagh when a truck, which was transporting plums, lost its freight at high speed at a bend on the road.

“It is believed that the crates with plums hit the four who were walking on the side of the road. “As a result, two women aged 58 and 25, succumbed to injuries sustained while an eight-year-old daughter died in hospital later. “The nine-month-old baby boy was transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for medical treatment [on Monday].”