At a celebratory breakfast in Fairlands, Johannesburg, yesterday, Gwarube encouraged the country’s 39 top achievers to be kind and leave an impact in whatever they do.

BASIC Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube told South Africa’s top matriculants to lead the nation as they celebrated their 2024 National Senior Certificate results.

She said: “Be a better person who leaves the world better than you found it.

“Be an ethical leader, think about what it is that you have been taught and apply that in your work life because you are future leaders and today's hope.

“We require leaders who are innovators, who are thinkers. We require ethical leaders. For too long we have never paid attention as a country, as a continent, to ethics.”