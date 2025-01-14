BASIC Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube told South Africa’s top matriculants to lead the nation as they celebrated their 2024 National Senior Certificate results.
At a celebratory breakfast in Fairlands, Johannesburg, yesterday, Gwarube encouraged the country’s 39 top achievers to be kind and leave an impact in whatever they do.
She said: “Be a better person who leaves the world better than you found it.
“Be an ethical leader, think about what it is that you have been taught and apply that in your work life because you are future leaders and today's hope.
“We require leaders who are innovators, who are thinkers. We require ethical leaders. For too long we have never paid attention as a country, as a continent, to ethics.”
One of the bright sparks was the Kaap se eie Rayyan Ebrahim, who matriculated from Pinelands High School.
The slimkop says he is set to pursue a degree in Data Science and Computer Science this year. However, his journey to success was not without obstacles.
He said: “Covid-19 and load shedding have been two of the biggest challenges during my high school journey.
“I really had to be adaptable to overcome these challenges. This meant waking up early and sleeping late sometimes.
“I am thankful and grateful for the support I received from my parents as well as from my teachers.”