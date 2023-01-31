A teen who just matriculated and who has been described as the life of his family took his last breath on Sunday afternoon when he was killed in an accident on the notorious AZ Berman Road in Mitchells Plain. Tributes have been pouring in for Josh Cloete, 18, since the news broke.

His body could be seen lying on the busy intersection, covered with a white cloth, a sight residents say is too often witnessed on the deadly road. The accident took place a day after residents again marched for more stringent road measures to be implemented on AZ Berman Drive following multiple fatal vehicle crashes. MATRICULATED: Josh Cloete Earlier this month, 13-year-old Mikayla Scholtz also lost her life when she was mowed down by a vehicle while in December, mom-of-two Natasha Salmons died while crossing the street.

Josh, a twin, matriculated from Mondale High last year. A family member who spoke on behalf of his hartseer parents said they are broken. “Josh was full of life, he was planning to study and also become a young entrepreneur,” the relative revealed.

“We know about the accidents there but we never imagined it would happen to us.” The family member said Josh was travelling home from his ouma in Portlands when he was killed. He said the youngster, who was a licensed driver, had right of way at the intersection but was hit by another car, a Kia Picanto that allegedly jumped a stop.

His white NP200 Nissan bakkie overturned, resulting in the injury of six passengers – his brother, a friend and a couple and their two children, aged two and eight. The children and the adults have been discharged while Josh’s older brother is still recovering in hospital. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no one in the Kia was injured.

“A culpable homicide case was opened for further investigation, no arrest has been made yet.” RESPONSE: Emergency workers at AZ Berman Drive crash Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said authorities are looking into the situation but again explained that because AZ Berman Drive carries a high volume of traffic, physical traffic-calming measures such as speed humps and raised pedestrian crossings are not appropriate as they will impede traffic flow too much. VIEWS: Rob Quintas However, Laetetia St Claire, who organises the weekly pickets on AZ Berman Drive, said they won’t stop until the necessary safety measures are implemented.