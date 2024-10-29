More than 614,000 videos have been removed from TikTok in South Africa for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines. This is according to TikTok’s Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which offers information on the content and accounts removed that violated the platform’s Community Guidelines during the reporting period.

The report showed that 614,406 videos were removed from TikTok in SA. This number is only 0.6% of the total videos that were uploaded in SA in the latest reporting period. According to the report, 98.7% of these videos were removed before they were reported by users, with 88.4% of videos being taken down within 24 hours of being uploaded. A total of 143,998 accounts were banned for violating TikTok's Community Guidelines, while 137,663 accounts were removed because they were suspected to be under the age of 13.

In June 2024, more than 178 million videos were removed worldwide, with 144 million of these taken down through automation. According to TikTok, these technical advancements cut down the volume of content that moderators review, which helps to reduce human exposure to offensive content. The report showed that automated technology now removes 80% of violative videos which is up from 62% a year ago.