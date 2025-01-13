TWO suspects accused of gunned down a teen meisie in Delft during a drive-by shooting are set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court today. The murder of 18-year-old Bronwin van Willigh left her family devastated after they were called to the crime scene on Wednesday night as her lifeless body could be seen in the street.

The friendly teen was shot and killed in Junker Street shortly before 9pm on Wednesday while standing at a winkel to buy bread for her ouma. At the time her family explained the teen who was set to start as a Grade 11 pupil at Delft High School this year was declared dead on the scene. HARTSEER: Crime Scene Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk explained that after the shooting, cops discovered that the vehicle used in the shooting was abandoned.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle had been hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024. Grieving dad Peter Olivier told the Daily Voice that the family had received a visit over the weekend from detectives who informed them of the arrests. He says: “They visited the family and told us two people were arrested.

“We are very relieved that they have been caught and we will be petitioning the courts to deny their bail applications if they make an application. “The family is struggling to come to grips with the death and the void left in our home is unspeakable. There aren't words that can describe how we feel about the loss.” Van Wyk confirms the arrest and says: "Two suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on Friday. They are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates court on Monday on the mentioned charges".

Olivier says while other youngsters in Delft are preparing to return to school this week, they are preparing to bury their daughter. The hartseer dad adds: “She was very excited to go to school because she dreamed of being a pilot one day. “We are busy with the funeral arrangements but we are waiting for the post-mortem to be completed.