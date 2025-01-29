BEACON Valley teen Naeema Marshall’s killer has been sentenced to 10 years innie mang by the Blue Downs Magistrates Court. The 14-year-old meisie was shot dead on 17 July 2023 while visiting her aunt in Kleinvlei, Eerste River by a boy who became obsessed with her.

SAPS police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The 15-year-old murder-accused was sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment for murder, three years for the illegal possession of a firearm and one year for the illegal possession of ammunition. “This sentence followed after the accused shot and killed Naeema Marshall, 14 at the time of the incident, who was visiting her aunt in Kleinvlei on Monday, 17 July 2023 after she refused to give him a kiss. “The case was assigned to Provincial Organised Crime and Anti-Gang Unit detectives who built a strong case by collecting evidence and witness statements to present before court.

“The accused was found guilty on 28 November 2024 for the charges that were brought before court. He remained in custody for the duration of the trail and it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that he was guilty of murder. The sentences imposed will run concurrently.” Speaking for family at the time of her murder, Veranique “Benji” Williams said: “Her daddy dropped her at her aunt’s on the Sunday evening because she wanted to help look after the child there. “She then left for the shop, when the alleged shooter approached her and told her that he smaaks her.

“She answered and told him that she doesn’t like him, so he told her if he can’t have her then no one else will and he will shoot her. “She went home to tell the aunty what happened and the next moment he came running in and just shot her once in the head.” According to her netball coach, Naeema was a talented sportswoman.