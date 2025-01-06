By Mahira Duval

Pictures: Leon Knipe TWO alleged e-hailing skelms met their match in Strandfontein on New Year's Day when they were shot by a driver in an attempted hijacking. Strandfontein resident Pastor Oscar Bougardt says he was lying in his bed at around 9am when he heard skote klapping in nearby Spitz Way.

The Reverend explains: "I heard the skote and my daughter ran to me saying they shot someone. “When I arrived on the scene, I saw the driver of a silver VW Polo explaining to the police what had happened and that is when we were informed that the two guys had booked a trip, and when they arrived in Strandfontein they held him at gunpoint and he shot them. “The one guy died on the scene and the other was shot in the leg. He fled from the scene but collapsed in the next road."

Bougardt adds that during the incident, two local skurke saw the dead gunman with his firearm and opted to rob him but they were later caught and the firearm recovered. In a twist, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms that cops recovered a firearm used in the attempted hijacking but says it was an imitation gun. He says: "Strandfontein police are investigating the circumstances that led to a shooting incident in Spitz Way, Strandfontein on Wednesday morning.

“No arrests have been made yet. Strandfontein detectives are investigating murder, attempted murder, carjacking and attempted robbery cases. “We can confirm that an imitation firearm was used in the commission of the offence and was handed in at Strandfontein SAPS as evidence." Chairperson of the local Community Police Forum Sandy Schuter says the incident highlights the risks and vulnerabilities faced by drivers.

She adds: "It's imperative that we prioritise their safety and well-being. “We urge Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing services to enhance their safety measures. “The inability to pre-screen customers poses a significant challenge, and we encourage these companies to collaborate with authorities to develop effective solutions."