NOTORIOUS taxi boss Bonke Makalala saw his Western Cape High Court bid to have three of his impounded taxis released take a sho’t left. Investigations found that the vehicles, alleged to have been used in long-distance bus attacks, were tampered with.

Makalala is currently imprisoned at the Brandvlei Maximum Correctional Services Facility in Worcester for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and various counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Makalala, the owner of Makalala Tours, turned to the High Court to have his three Toyota Quantums released after they were confiscated in October last year by SAPS. Judge James Dumisani Lekhuleni stated in his judgment: “The investigations regarding these vehicles are forgery and uttering, which relates to the chassis and engine numbers of the vehicle.

“It was the Counsel’s submission that these investigations are at a sensitive stage, and the respondents cannot divulge full information as it could alert suspects who will soon be arrested pursuant to the investigations. This would thwart the investigation.” Details from a police investigation found that at least one of the operating permits of the vehicles had also been fraudulently obtained while he was imprisoned. The judge added: “The basis for this suspicion is because the applicant was in prison at the time of issuing the permit on 1 September 2024. According to the respondents, a permit can only be issued on application by the applicant in person.