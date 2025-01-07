THE City’s Recreation and Parks Department has seen a slight downturn in fatal drownings over the peak festive season, compared to last year. Of the nine drownings which occurred at the start of the season in September 2024, four occurred in December, compared to five the previous December.

However the number of child drownings remains a concern as the majority of those who drowned were male, and the youngest patient was just nine years old. Supplied Despite that, no drowning incidents were recorded at the City's public swimming pools. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross said they are alarmed by the number of young children who have drowned this season.

She reports: “Last season, no fatalities younger than 16 were recorded. “An analysis of incidents this season shows that all but one happened either outside of designated bathing areas or outside of lifeguard duty hours. “Our lifeguards have also responded to more than 30 near drownings, all of which were serious and where patients required anything from oxygen to hospitalisation.

“Without the intervention of lifeguards, these too could have been fatal. “I want to commend the staff for their amazing efforts to keep beachgoers safe, despite ongoing challenges like alcohol abuse, patrons not adhering to instructions, and other anti-social behaviour.” While the peak festive season is now over, operational arrangements on the beaches will continue for the remainder of January, after which certain beaches will see a reduced drowning prevention service.