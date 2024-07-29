Ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are rafeling uit over Israel’s participation in the Olympics. Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe has come out against the state’s involvement at the global showpiece tournament taking place in Paris.

“The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture condemns the participation of the genocidal state of Israel in the Paris 2024 Olympics as it seriously undermines the principles of Olympism,” said the department in a statement. Mission: Deputy Peace Mabe. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) These principles include: Universality and solidarity, Unity in diversity, Autonomy and Good Government and Sustainability, said Mabe. However, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie fired back at his deputy’s statement, accusing Mabe of pushing politics instead of showing support for South Africa’s athletes.