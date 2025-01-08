A LIMPOPO dagga kop has been sentenced for smoking a bong that contained a live snake.
The viral video shows Dirk de Jager holding a jar with a live snake inside.
A tube and a zol were seen in the jar's lid.
He provoked the snake and then ripped the bong, filling the jar with smoke while the snake was still inside.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said after receiving complaints their Wildlife protection investigated the matter and the individual responsible for the video was arrested for contravening various sections of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.
He was sentenced at the Kgapane Magistrate Court.
The NSPCA says: “After investigating a series of leads, National Senior Inspector Duan Matthee successfully located the person responsible for the video and identified him as Dirk de Jager from the town of Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo.
“Thereafter, Inspector Matthee went on to lay charges against de Jager, who was successfully arrested in August 2024.
“On 29 October 2024, de Jager pleaded guilty and was sentenced at the Kgapane Magistrate’s Court.
The plea resulted in a fine of R2 000 or 30 days’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months on condition that the accused is not found guilty of the same offence committed during the period of suspension.