A LIMPOPO dagga kop has been sentenced for smoking a bong that contained a live snake.

A tube and a zol were seen in the jar's lid.

He provoked the snake and then ripped the bong, filling the jar with smoke while the snake was still inside.

Screenshot from the viral video that led to animal cruelty charges. Picture: Supplied

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said after receiving complaints their Wildlife protection investigated the matter and the individual responsible for the video was arrested for contravening various sections of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.