CAPE Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he has insufficient evidence to skors Mayco members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg. Safety and Security chief Smith and Limberg, who heads the energy department, had their offices raided last Friday by SAPS.

The DA mayor faced calls to remove the pair from opposition parties. But Hill-Lewis says that after a Wednesday meeting with Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, there is evidence at this stage to justify suspending Smith and Limberg. In a statement, Hill-Lewis says: “I requested a briefing from SAPS following the execution of a search warrant at the offices of two Mayoral Committee members on 24 January.

“I met with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Patekile and two of his officials on 29 January, who could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing exists. ‘SAPS confirmed to me that the execution of a search warrant is in no way indicative of a crime, and I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrong-doing by either of the Mayco members in question. RAIDED: Xanthea Limberg “In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the Mayoral Committee.

“I have further sought and since received a legal opinion from senior counsel affirming my view that this is the correct course of action in the current circumstance. “Should substantive evidence of alleged wrongdoing come to light at any stage, I will assess what action is required to defend and uphold the integrity of our government in the City. “Full co-operation is being provided by the MayCo members to aid SAPS in their inquiry, as confirmed to me by both SAPS and Aldermen Smith and Limberg.