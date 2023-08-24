Police are on the hunt for audacious skelms who burgled a Mitchells Plain church, stealing equipment worth R20 000, which they later advertised on Facebook Marketplace at a fraction of the price. Pastor Nathan Asher of the Victory Outreach Church of Mitchells Plain in Symphony Walk, Town Centre says he got a groot skrik when he learnt that their media equipment had been stolen on Tuesday.

“When we arrived in the morning, we just saw the rubble and the hole in the wall. When we went inside we saw things were stolen,” he says. Kerk: Victory Outreach in Town Centre. Pictures: Byron Lukas The skurke entered through the balcony, forcing themselves through an air vent and made off with a Mac Mini, three cordless hybrid microphones, receivers and LED lights. Hours later, Pastor Nathan got another fright when he learnt that the items were being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace for just R800.

“We found out that the person selling these items was selling other stuff that was stolen in the Town Centre, but we are busy with that,” he says. This is the first time the church was targeted in the five years they’ve been in the busy Town Centre. “We feel violated because the nature of our ministry is to help people who are struggling with drugs and get them out of prison [and into free accommodation],” Pastor Nathan said. “To be in an area where you want to give help and this happens, it can get demoralising.”

FORCED ENTRY: Shattered glass. Pictutre: Byron Lukas Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms that circumstances surrounding the burglary are being investigated. “Reports suggested that the complainant left the place of worship on Monday, 21 August, in good order,” Swartbooi explains. “When he returned on Tuesday, he realised that the building was burgled and confirmed that valuables were missing. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

However, Pastor Nathan says the break-in won’t stop them from doing the Lord’s work. “This had the potential to bring us to a point where we don’t want to help people but we understand that the Lord has called us for this work, so we cannot allow that to happen,” he explained. Pastor Nathan adds that this week, Victory Outreach Church of Mitchells Plain will celebrate its 10th anniversary.