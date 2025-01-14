KAAPSE oujongnooi Naomi Johanna van Blommestein celebrated her 100th birthday last week and shared her secret to her long life. The hupse Johanna, originally from Stellenbosch, is a former educator who now lives at a senior residence called Huis Martina in Parow Valley since 1 December 2017.

Naomie and Councillor Franchesca Walker She adds that she never thought that she would reach the age of 100 years old, but says not much has changed as she still feels like her old self. One would wonder if her longevity stems from being a bachelorette all her life, as she told Daily Voice that she was never married and never had any children - no hubby, no laaities, no stress. But when asked what her secret was to living till 100 years old, she said: “I was taught to always pray in the morning, afternoons and at night and to help people when they are in need.”

“My gesondheid gaan mooi aan. Since reaching the age of 100 years old, I never thought that I would make it but you have to pray in the evening.” PARTY TIME: Naomi’s beautiful cake Over the last century, Naomi saw the world go to war in 1939, apartheid come and go and a lifetime of memories. She says that her fondest memories in her 100 years were teaching children when she was an educator at a school in Goodwood and that she loved being a Sunday School teacher.

Naomi is the oldest resident at Huis Martina and on Wednesday the home held Naomie a special birthday celebration where she was surprised with a 100th birthday cake and cupcakes and a special visit from the ward councillor Franchesca Walker. Naomi is also a member of the New Apostolic Church in Elsies River and the eldest member in the congregation. A photo of her was shared widely on the Elsies River community group on Facebook and also started circulating with many birthday wishes streaming in.