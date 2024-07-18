Residents of Shelley Road, in Salt River who face eviction have met with the City’s Human Settlements Department after the City announced that they may qualify for transfer or discounted sale of their homes. Sheradia Brown, 62, of the Shelley Road Anti-Eviction Committee, said she was very happy with the City’s response.

“I just hope they keep to their promises, that's all.” Following the meeting on Tuesday, resident Jade-lee Geland, 41, said: “The MMC came out to meet with the residents of Shelley Road, all nine homes. A lot of people’s minds have been put at ease. “Nothing has been given to us besides the MMC’s word that he is going to try his best to accommodate each family on this road and we are grateful for that.”

In the statement, the City said it was in the process of assessing whether the residents qualify for property transfers under Human Settlements legislation and policy. On June 26, nine households on Shelley Road received notices from the City, informing them that their tenancy and leases might be terminated due to the City’s intention to sell the properties. A similar letter was also issued to occupants where no leases were in place requesting them to vacate the property by July 31. The City said: “Historically, these properties were retained within the municipal portfolio to potentially expand adjacent Public Open Space. These are market-related rental properties distinct from Council rental stock and are no longer required for municipal purposes.