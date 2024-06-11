The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on mense to stop using certain Dark and Lovely products immediately. The NCC said that consumers with the Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular, and Super) and Dark and Lovely Anti Breakage Kit should return the products and get a full refund.

These kits contain a 50ml single-use neutralising shampoo and the product was found to have bacteria, reports IOL. The NCC’s Deputy Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza said that Dark and Lovely’s manufacturer, Loreal informed the NCC that the company had detected the presence of bacteria in the 50ml single-use shampoo during regular quality control checks. “While this is single-use shampoo, we urge South Africans who might still have these products in their possession to stop use and return to the point of purchase for a full refund,” Mabuza explained.