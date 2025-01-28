THE Western Cape Education Department has revealed they are counting the cost after 47 schools were burgled during the December and January holidays. Despite improved security at 480 buildings, the numbers show that break-ins nearly a double increase since last year.

Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for the MEC of Education David Maynier, told the Cape Argus they have yet to determine the monetary cost due to burglary and vandalism. As schools opened, education watchdogs called for the department to reveal the budget spent on subsidised security, claiming one school in a red zone area such as Delft had spent up to R12 000 to keep schools safe. Mauchline said there had been an increase nearly by double, with 47 incidents during the year 2024/2025 holiday period to that of 2023/2024, with 26 incidents.

She explains: “Despite increasing the number of schools where the Western Cape Government subsidised holiday security to 480 schools this year, we have unfortunately seen an increase in cases of burglary and vandalism of our schools during this period. “During the summer holidays, 47 incidents of burglary or vandalism were reported by 34 schools. “This is a significant increase in incidents from the 26 incidents reported at 24 schools during the same period last year.

“While the majority of incidents were minor in nature, these incidents are costly, both in terms of the cost of replacement and the impact on school functionality.” Mauchline added items damaged or stolen include electrical fixtures, appliances, food for learners, bathroom fixtures, fencing and security equipment, windows and a host of other items. She appealed for the public to report information which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to South African Police Services (SAPS) or the Safe Schools hotline (0800 45 46 47).