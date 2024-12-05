SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension after a klomp “serious issues” were raised by the Public Protector. The shocking announcement was made on Tuesday evening by the National Minister of Social Development Nokuzola Tolashe.

Minister Tolashe said the suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an urgent investigation into her appointment without hindrance or interference. She further stated that the Office of the Public Protector has raised a ‘myriad of serious issues’ that have forced her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa. Confirmed: Nokuzola Tolashe. Picture: supplied She explains: “The decision was important to also protect her dignity and integrity and praised the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.”