SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension after a klomp “serious issues” were raised by the Public Protector.
The shocking announcement was made on Tuesday evening by the National Minister of Social Development Nokuzola Tolashe.
Minister Tolashe said the suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an urgent investigation into her appointment without hindrance or interference.
She further stated that the Office of the Public Protector has raised a ‘myriad of serious issues’ that have forced her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa.
She explains: “The decision was important to also protect her dignity and integrity and praised the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.”
Tolashe said all the decisions that have been taken are to steer the Sassa in the right direction and are taken in the best interest of millions of beneficiaries that depend on social assistance.
She adds: “Whilst we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure that our work is transparent, effective, and efficient and we have an organization that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty in our country.”
In the interim, the Regional Executive Manager for Gauteng, Themba Matlou has been appointed as the Acting CEO until the matter has been concluded.