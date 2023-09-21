An Atlantis oupa accused of raping his niece has left Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court smiling from ear to ear on Wednesday after being granted R1 000 bail. The 68-year-old toppie spent six days behind bars after he was busted during a tracing operation on Friday night, nearly 40 years after the alleged sex attacks.

Bernard Da Fraetas was thrust into the spotlight a year ago when his 51-year-old niece broke her silence. She lodged a civil claim against her oom for R1 million in damages for the psychological trauma of being exposed to porn from the age of 12. She said decided to speak up when she learnt that her uncle was working as a school staff transport driver.

According to the summons issued by the Western Cape High Court, the sexual assaults date back to the 1980s, when Da Fraetas worked for the victim’s father. “I was about 12 and in Standard 5 in the period between 1984 and 1985. He worked for my father and would do the deliveries. DID NOT OPPOSE BAIL: The 51-year-old niece “He would come to the house and make me watch porn with him and he would masturbate,” she said.

In court papers, she alleges that Da Fraetas would lie her down on her parents’ bed and force her to watch as he ejaculated, while grooming her on how to masturbate. A rape case was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS last year, and it is believed that another relative has since come forward. During court proceedings, it was revealed that Da Fraetas planned on pleading not guilty to the charges and he was granted bail.

He was instructed by the magistrate not to communicate with any State witnesses, and was also prohibited from visiting Kuils River and Mitchells Plain, except for court appearances. Less than an hour after the ruling, Da Fraetas could be seen in the court lobby smiling, but declined to comment on the case, only saying that he “was happy to be going home”. The victim said she did not oppose his release on bail but wanted conditions attached.

“I told the prosecutor that I don’t want him to be able to come near me or the other victim. “I am feeling very drained by all of this but I am now preparing to testify against him. “I am ready to stand facing him in a court and say what he did to me. I own my truth.