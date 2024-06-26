Nearly R40 000 has been raised to support suspended DA Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws in his pending legal battle against the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for racial slurs he had made against black people in his youth. Gouws made headlines last week after an IOL exposè where he could be heard spewing hate speech.

In the video first posted on YouTube in 2010 and subsequently deleted, Gouws says, “Alright so there’s a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f**ing k*ffirs, kill all the f*ing n*ggers. That’s all I gotta f*ing say. Kill all the k*ffirs! Kill all the f*ing n*ggers!” He had also made other videos where he said that Apartheid was better. A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign has now been started by ‘Matthew Dickson’ with a goal of R100 000.

Dickson called for support for Gouws saying that there seems to be a clear double standard when it comes to racism in South Africa. “The part they didn’t tell you was that this 15-second video was only one section of a video with a length of 6 min 22 sec where you see Renaldo showing the clear and obvious double standards. "He also clearly in the video says that he didn’t mean the words he just used but wanted to showcase the double standards and wanted to illustrate how someone else could be hurt by the words uttered.

“Now 14 years later his question has been answered and the point of the video has been made. There seems to be a clear double standard when it comes to racism in South Africa. “Please support Renaldo Gouws against the very same SAHRC that doesn’t see Julius Malema and Andile Mngxitama’s hate speech as such but yet see Renaldo’s hyperbole as hate speech,” Dickson wrote. The DA has since suspended Gouws from all party activities.