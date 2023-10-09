Two self-confessed drug smugglers who tried to smokkel cocaine worth over R400 million into the Mother City have been sentenced by the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 48, and Elias Radebe, 43, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after being caught red-handed by the Hawks last year.

The major drug haul was lauded by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who attended the court proceedings at Athlone Magistrate’s Court where the duo appeared alongside Ebrahim Kara in August last year. The truck was pulled over along Jan Smuts Drive between Pinelands and Athlone. Picture supplied At the time of the arrest, the Hawks revealed that along with Crime Intelligence and provincial Traffic police, they followed up on information about a truck travelling along the N1 into Cape Town. The truck was pulled over along Jan Smuts Drive between Pinelands and Athlone. The trio, who are believed to be from Westdene, were represented by advocate Reuben Liddell at their first court appearance.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says five suspects were arrested in total, after being linked to the drug delivery, but Ngobese and Radebe opted to plead guilty to drug dealing and drug trafficking charges last week. MOERSE HAUL: R400m in cocaine seized in 202. Picture supplied “Both accused entered into 105A plea agreement of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977 where they were found guilty on Section 5(b) of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act. “Ngobese was sentenced to a period of 10 years imprisonment, of which four years is suspended for a period of five years. He will effectively serve six years direct imprisonment.

GUILTY: Meshack Mzungezi. Picture supplied “Radebe is sentenced to a period of three years imprisonment, of which two years is suspended for a period of four years. He will effectively serve one year direct imprisonment,” Vukubi added. “This sentence follows after the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team with Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Gangs followed up information in August 2022 regarding a truck that was possibly transporting drugs on the N1 highway towards Cape Town. “The truck was spotted and monitored until N1 City Mall where there was suspicious exchange of the drivers.