Two self-confessed drug smugglers who tried to smokkel cocaine worth over R400 million into the Mother City have been sentenced by the Khayelitsha Priority Court.
Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 48, and Elias Radebe, 43, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking after being caught red-handed by the Hawks last year.
The major drug haul was lauded by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who attended the court proceedings at Athlone Magistrate’s Court where the duo appeared alongside Ebrahim Kara in August last year.
At the time of the arrest, the Hawks revealed that along with Crime Intelligence and provincial Traffic police, they followed up on information about a truck travelling along the N1 into Cape Town.
The truck was pulled over along Jan Smuts Drive between Pinelands and Athlone. The trio, who are believed to be from Westdene, were represented by advocate Reuben Liddell at their first court appearance.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says five suspects were arrested in total, after being linked to the drug delivery, but Ngobese and Radebe opted to plead guilty to drug dealing and drug trafficking charges last week.
“Both accused entered into 105A plea agreement of the Criminal Procedure Act, Act 51 of 1977 where they were found guilty on Section 5(b) of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.
“Ngobese was sentenced to a period of 10 years imprisonment, of which four years is suspended for a period of five years. He will effectively serve six years direct imprisonment.
“Radebe is sentenced to a period of three years imprisonment, of which two years is suspended for a period of four years. He will effectively serve one year direct imprisonment,” Vukubi added.
“This sentence follows after the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team with Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Gangs followed up information in August 2022 regarding a truck that was possibly transporting drugs on the N1 highway towards Cape Town.
“The truck was spotted and monitored until N1 City Mall where there was suspicious exchange of the drivers.
“The truck was eventually halted at Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands when it was searched and 672 blocks of cocaine to the estimated value of R4 032 000 were seized.”
Vukubi says of the remaining suspects, one has been remanded in custody until October 10 for the finalisation of a plea agreement. The remaining two are remanded in custody until October 20 for the appointment of legal representatives.