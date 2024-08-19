An alleged kidnapping ringleader and the key suspect in an R300 million crystal meth drug bust was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning. The 40-year-old Zambian national was arrested as he arrived in South Africa from Zambia.

Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement. The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa. A Zambian national was arrested as he arrived in South Africa from Zambia. Picture: Supplied He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman.

The businessman was kidnapped at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort in July. The man was rescued at a house in Lenasia on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma. He is also believed to be a key figure in the R300 million crystal meth drugs that were seized.