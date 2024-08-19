An alleged kidnapping ringleader and the key suspect in an R300 million crystal meth drug bust was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning.
The 40-year-old Zambian national was arrested as he arrived in South Africa from Zambia.
Police have been keeping a close watch on the suspect's movement.
The suspect is believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in South Africa.
He is specifically linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman.
The businessman was kidnapped at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort in July.
The man was rescued at a house in Lenasia on the same day that police made the discovery of R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.
He is also believed to be a key figure in the R300 million crystal meth drugs that were seized.
Police have been tracking the suspect and upon arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, he was arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by South African Police Service’s anti-kidnapping task team, counter intelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad and private security.
The suspect is expected to be charged with eight other suspects, including three Tanzanian nationals and a German woman, who were arrested for the kidnapping of the businessman and the drug bust.
IOL News