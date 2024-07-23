Cops arrested five people after uncovering a moerse drug lab and confiscating tik worth a whopping R2 billion. Four of the suspects appeared in court on Monday.

The Hawks pounced on a farm in Groblersdal in Limpopo, where the clandestine drug lab had been operating. The Hawks said the accused comprised of two Mexican nationals, the owner of the farm and a South African. The four accused are Gonzales Jorge, 51, Gutierrez Lopes, 43, Simphiwe Khumalo, 35, and 67-year-old Frederick Botha.

The suspects were arrested on Friday (July 19) by members of the Limpopo Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) team assisted by the Limpopo Tactical Response Team where a multi-million rand clandestine laboratory was discovered. National Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said four structures on the property were searched. “It is reported that the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm.

“Large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone, as well as crystal meth (tik) with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.” After spending the weekend behind bars, the four men appeared in the Groblersdal District Court charged with manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs. The accused were remanded in police custody and will appear in court again on August 1.