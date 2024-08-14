The search for the R100 million Lotto jackpot yesterday entered day 10 with no claimant in sight. Ithuba confirmed that the second biggest jackpot in South African history, had not yet been claimed.

One person won the jackpot from the August 3 draw. The ticket was purchased at Pick n’ Pay in Hazeldean Square in Pretoria. The winner has 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, before the tickets expire.

Ithuba said all unclaimed winnings are transferred to a National Lotteries Participants Trust Fund (NLPTF) for “safekeeping” until claimed. “If the prizes are not claimed within 365 days from the draw date, the claim period will expire, and the funds are redirected towards the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF) to share among good causes and beneficiary organisations.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged players to check their tickets.