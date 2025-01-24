Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa, 51, was gunned down by unknown suspects last Friday while on patrol in Enkanini informal settlement.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a hewige R100 000 reward for information that could lead to solving the murder of the neighbourhood watch member.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said four unidentified men were mentioned as persons of interest and detectives would like to interview them in connection with the incident.

He adds: “A reward of up to R100 000 is therefore offered for any information that will assist to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa.”

The police appealed to anyone who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Sibusiso Manqindi on 072 980 2764.