An acting principal at a high school in Johannesburg’s larney northern suburbs is in ICU after he was shot multiple times in his office. The palie came under attack from two unknown suspects on Tuesday, and police say the perpetrators are still on the run.

The Gauteng Education Department confirmed the incident and said the acting principal at Northview High School was shot six times. Provincial Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed shock at the incident and said the unidentified suspects entered the school premises under false pretences. Chiloane says: “According to information at our disposal, two unidentified armed men entered the school premises on Tuesday morning under the guise of seeing the acting principal to give him a quotation for tree felling.

“The men then reportedly entered the acting principal’s office and suddenly opened fire at him, hitting him six times before fleeing the scene. “The acting principal was rushed to a medical facility, where he is currently in ICU.” A police investigation into the shooting incident is under way.