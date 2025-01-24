POLICE are hunting down the suspects who shot and killed a school principal in Kraaifontein. Dr Jeff P. Sigudla was driving into Ekuthuleni Primary School with his wife when they were attacked on Thursday morning.

The palie died on the scene while his widow was shot in the leg and rushed to hospital. Yesterday morning at 7am, primary school learners were arriving at school and looking forward to another day of learning and play. But they were left traumatised three heartless killers targeted their principal, murdering him in front of them.

An eyewitness said the victim had just arrived at the school when he was attacked. The resident says: “He lost control of the vehicle after the shooting as the car came to a halt. The shooters walked up to the vehicle and continued firing bullets at the occupants. “The children were left traumatised by the incident. And the education department was there to provide counselling to the children.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives are currently on the scene combing the area for clues following a fatal shooting incident on Thursday morning at a primary school in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Van Wyk reports: “At about 7pm two persons stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning at Henzikile Street, Bloekombos, in their white Mahindra vehicle. “Three unidentified males approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old male and an injured female who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais and MEC of Education David Maynier have expressed shock and anger about the attack. Marais said the case is receiving the highest priority.

She says: “I have the greatest confidence in the Serious and Violent Crimes detectives who are on the case.” Maynier also offered his condolences to the Kraaifontein schooling community. He adds: “This is a terrible tragedy for the school and community, and we offer our deepest condolences to the principal’s loved ones.