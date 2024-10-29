Following five consecutive decreases, with petrol and diesel now at their lowest levels since February 2022, fuel prices are set to increase again in November. Thankfully the price hikes should be relatively modest, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund suggesting an increase of around 30 cents for 95 Unleaded petrol and 18 cents for 93 Unleaded, reports IOL.

This follows a R1.14 decrease in October. Diesel prices are looking likely to rise by about 23 cents in the case of 500ppm and 22 cents for the cleaner 50ppm, but keep in mind that the outlook for both fuel types could still change in the coming week. The official petrol and diesel prices for November will be announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy early next week ahead of coming into effect on Wednesday, November 6.