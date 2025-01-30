PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa mourned the death of the 13 SANDF soldiers in the ongoing fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Clashes with rebel group M23 intensified this week near the eastern DRC city of Goma, where South African troops deployed.

These soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), working alongside peacekeepers from various nations to stabilise the region. In a post on X, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, acknowledging the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers. He wrote: “We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them.”

The situation in Goma and Sake, where SANDF troops and other peacekeeping forces are stationed, remains volatile and unpredictable. Ramaphosa also reassured the nation that the government is providing all necessary support to the families of the deceased and the injured, including the repatriation of the soldiers’ remains. While the conflict continues, Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa’s military presence in the DRC is not a declaration of war but a commitment to peace.

He explained: “South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives constantly threatened by the conflict.” Ramaphosa lent his support to underfire Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga, who is facing heavy criticism and calls for her head for her handling of the situation. He added: “The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC Force Commander Maj Gen Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.”

UNDERFIRE: Defence Minister Angie Motshekga In her defence, Motshekga says she never left the soldiers for dead. Speaking at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria on Wednesday, she explained: “We were not armed to go and fight, we were armed to go there and keep peace. “And now that we are caught in the crossfire, it’s going to be important for us to reinforce. But there was no stage that I heard that we ran out of food at Goma, no.

“I went to our logistics centre and there was no stage where they said: ‘Minister, we have no food’.” Meanwhile, Malusi Gigaba, co-chair of Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict instead of continued fighting. Speaking in an interview with SABC News, he outlined the committee’s response and actions being taken in light of the ongoing volatile situation in the DRC.

He said: “We have been greatly concerned as the committee about the news that are coming out of the DRC.” Gigaba acknowledged the complex nature of the conflict, which not only involves rebels and the DRC government but also neighbouring countries like Rwanda and Uganda. He added: “We need to understand what is being done in order to resolve this situation.