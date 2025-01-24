IN A massive development for land reform in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed the Expropriation Bill into law. The landmark legislation was signed to address issues of land inequality and provide a framework for the expropriation of land without compensation.

According to the Presidency, this is a measure to advance social justice and promote public interest in a country that is still grappling with the legacy of apartheid. In a statement on Thursday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the Bill has undergone a five-year process of public consultation and parliamentary deliberation, and aligns legislation on expropriation with the Constitution. Magwenya stated: “Section 25 of the Constitution recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the State to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.

“Up to now, expropriation of property has been governed by the Expropriation Act of 1975, which predates the expropriation mechanism provided for in section 25(2) of the Constitution.” But the president’s move was quickly met with opposition from Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus, and the IFP. They all vowed to challenge the step to the Constitutional Court to challenge the bill's constitutionality.