Ramaphosa proclaimed that the Act will come into operation on 1 January 2025.

The Act seeks to provide an open market platform that would enable competitive wholesale or retail buying and selling of electricity.

It also provides for market operation as a new activity that may be licensed by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

In one of his recent statements, Ramaphosa stated that the regulator may consider factors such as security of supply, the diversity of supply and the promotion of renewable energy.