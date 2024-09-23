Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is living up to his promise to make car spinning one of the recognised sporting codes in South Africa. McKenzie revealed this week that his department has started some work towards ensuring his promise was realised by engaging the relevant stakeholders to professionalise car spinning.

Soon after his appointment to the Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 30, McKenzie vowed to put car spinning at the top of his agenda. “I'm going to make sure I keep my promise that I'm not only going to legalise but create opportunities behind the motorsport of car spinning,” he said. During his budget speech in July, McKenzie said he was encouraged that the department had responded warmly to his personal enthusiasm for the emerging motorsport of spinning, which was to be recognised, formalised and professionalised with his department’s assistance.

DA MP Liam Jacobs promptly sent him parliamentary questions wanting to know if this was not a mere talk shop of playing to the gallery. “What are the details of the steps his department has taken to make car spinning one of the biggest sports in the Republic since his undertaking in July 2024? “By what date does he envisage tabling amending legislation in the National Assembly to recognise car spinning as a priority sport?” asked Jacobs in written questions.

In his reply this week, McKenzie said car spinning was part of motorsport and Motorsport South Africa was one of the federations supported by the department. “The department has started engaging with Motorsport South Africa to formalise car spinning, to grow it as a recognised sporting discipline. “This process is currently in the consultation phase and the department will provide an update (plan) once a draft is finalised,” he said.

McKenzie also said some work was already under way to make car spinning fall under a recognised sporting body. “We understand that a recognised body is currently also being set up, led by the sport’s most influential leaders, to govern its operations. “ McKenzie indicated that the initiative of car spinning was being piloted in phases, building up to a comprehensive programme that will include sponsors, broadcasting and a calendar of sanctioned events.

While Motorsport South Africa did not immediately comment on the engagements with the department, the minister shrugged off a question about developing legislation on car spinning. “There is no need to amend legislation to include car spinning as a priority sport. What is required is rather to formalise the discipline within motorsport,” McKenzie said. His responses came around the same week that the minister posted on X that he had a good meeting with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), a non-profit governing body of world motorsport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility organisations.

“We discussed recognising spinning, support for our F1 bid and more inclusion for underprivileged people in different motorsport. I left the meeting highly impressed with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem,” he wrote. McKenzie has previously maintained that car spinning and stance were not a crime. “The spinners will be recognised. Our children ... when there is a spinning event in Mitchells Plain, it has been proven that there are zero incidents of shooting.

“When a boy has an interest in cars, he doesn’t have time for drugs. He just worries about his car.” Independent Media reported recently that car spinning was legal but with conditions that it should be done in controlled arenas. McKenzie’s enthusiasm was greeted with excitement and concerns especially about the dangers associated with car spinning.