The Bergrivier Mayor who was taken in for questioning after drugs and ammunition were found in his home said he has been left traumatised. Democratic Alliance member, Ray van Rooy, spoke out about the incident, but said he would share more details after his own investigation.

Police swooped on his Piketberg home last Wednesday and found a substantial amount of drugs. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said they have not charged anyone for the incident. Pojie says: “No one has been charged yet. Investigation is ongoing.”

In a statement, Van Rooy says: “I am deeply hurt by what has transpired, as it has caused suffering not only to me, but also to my family. “I would like to make it abundantly clear that at no point in my life have I ever been involved in the selling or distribution of drugs. “I have never used any drugs either. The white substance and one round of ammunition found were, in fact, discovered outside of my house, stashed between wooden pallets.”

