Former minister Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan has died. He was 75-years-old. A statement from his family said Gordhan "passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle".

The said that Gordhan's message to friends and family was that he had "no regrets, no regrets…We have made our contribution". IOL previously reported that the 75-year-old former politician had been admitted to hospital. Born on April 12, 1949, Gordhan completed a DTech degree in Business Administration at the Free State Central University of Technology in 2009.

He received an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from the University of South Africa and an Honorary Doctorate of Law from UCT in 2007. Gordhan was hailed by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation as a champion against corruption, who endured massive push-back against the campaign to clean governance and anti-corruption drive. Career history

Gordhan served as the country’s minister of public enterprises from February 2018 up until he announced his retirement from active politics in June this year. Gordhan was also finance minister between 2009 until 2014, and before then, he was the country’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs between 2014 and 2015. He was also linked to the Natal Indian Congress and that's where he got involved in the African National Congress's underground activities as an activist.

Gordhan was previously the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service from 1999 to 2009. Between 1991 and 1994, he chaired the Convention for a Democratic South Africa, and he was the co-Chairman of the Transitional Executive Council, which prepared South Africa for the country's first non-racial election in April 1994. As a member of parliament from 1994 to 1998, Gordhan chaired the parliamentary committee that focused on the implementation of the new Constitution and the transformation of local government in the post-apartheid