A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of his 80-year-old mother after a brutal assault. The incident happened on Sunday near on a plaasie outside of Piketberg on the West Coast.

The victim was taken to Tygerberg Hospital where she died on Tuesday. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Executive Director, Billy Claasen, said: “According to reports, the 81-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by her 54-year-old son in the early hours of Sunday morning, 19 January. “She was taken to Piketberg Hospital under the pretence that she had suffered a sugar [diabetic] attack.

“It is further reported that the medical personnel at the hospital informed the Piketberg police that it was indeed an assault. “Sadly, the victim passed away on Tuesday morning at Tygerberg Hospital. The son has been charged with murder. Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation. Picture: Supplied “We applaud the swift actions of Piketberg Hospital and the Piketberg SAPS, who immediately acted in this case and initially charged the suspect with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).”

Claasen condemned the attack and called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police to ensure the accused remains in custody. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Piketberg police responded to a complaint on Sunday, 19 January. Upon arrival at a local hospital, they found an 80-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.

“As a result of the injuries sustained, the victim was transported to a provincial hospital in the City of Cape Town District. “We can confirm that the victim was pronounced dead in hospital by the medical personnel. “The suspect who fled the scene was arrested on Monday, 20 January 2025 for the murder."