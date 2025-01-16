FORMER Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has teamed up with Jacob Zuma. The ex-GOOD Party member found a new span in the surging Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed the news to IOL on Wednesday. Rumours of De Villiers' move circulated on social media with claims that he was one of the new recruits to join the party. Zuma’s new political organisation has been poaching grootname since its founding in December 2023 as another one the ANC’s many splinter groups.

The Perel boorling follows in the footsteps former Economic Freedom Fighter deputy president, Floyd Shivambu and impeached judge, Dr John Hlophe. It is believed that the outspoken PDV was spotted at Hlophe's farm at the weekend. MK Party president Jacob Zuma In March last year, De Villiers became a free agent when he was was fired from the GOOD Party following allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the time, IOL reported that he was also removed as a member of the Western Cape's provincial legislature. In January 2024, the party received a formal complaint leading to de Villiers' suspension. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) further confirmed that he was criminally charged with two counts of sexual assault and crimen injuria.