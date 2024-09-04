The National Assembly on Tuesday heard that 40 percent of parolees have re-offended committing serious crimes in the past three years. The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services was receiving a general overview from the Department of Correctional Services on Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPB).

Janho Engelbrecht of the National Assembly explained that nearly 100 000 bandiete had been released on parole in the past three years. Of these, 16.25% were in breach of their parole conditions while 40% had reoffended by committing serious offences. He added it was a bad reflection on the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, admitted they had concerns of re offenders but that contingency plans were in place: “There are instances where parolees do contravene their parole conditions and do commit crime but it is a risk we do carry, there is no offender who is placed on parole without a sentence plan.” The Commissioner along with Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, were also questioned about the rate of escapes and the causes. Thobakgale explained he was committed in carrying out visitation to management areas to assess whether the work was being done and that escape prevention plans were in place - and that most cases occurred while the prisoner was away from the facility.