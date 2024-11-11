There were two winners of the Powerball Plus jackpot from Friday night’s draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba’s draw sheet each person will win a staggering R42,500,000.00

In the same draw, 28 people won in the third division by having four correct numbers and the Powerball number and will each R13,897.00 There were no winners in the Powerball jackpot draw but one person did have five correct numbers and will win a substantial R513,062.80 The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to an estimated 54million for the October 12, 2024 draw.

A total of 180,325 people had the Powerball number and will each win R10. The next Powerball Plus jackpot is estimated at R3million. In October a South African teacher won over R43million Powerball jackpot.

The Arts teacher played via the Absa banking platform. She told Ithuba that she found out that she had won while on her way to work. She intended on splurging on a grand piano and taking her family on a tropical vacation.