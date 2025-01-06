By Mahira Duval POLICE are investigating a vicious gang attack at Vangate Mall which saw a man nearly bleeding to death.

A video of the shocking incident where Joshua Liedenburg, 26, was stabbed and attacked by an angry mob has gone viral on social media. The clip which last just over two minutes sees security guards trying hopelessly to push away the swarm of mense who are seen repeatedly hitting and kicking the alleged gang member. A man is also seen flicking a pocket knife before stabbing Liedenburg as blood gushes from his back.

According to a Daily Voice source who was on the scene the attack followed a shooting at an alleged tik huisie in Petunia Close. The insider, a 53-year-old aunty who asked not to be named, says: “I was there and what happened was they claimed he shot at that house in Petunia Close where everyone tiks. “Nobody heard those skote but he was running with a gun and it fell out as he was running.

“They got him at the mall and attacked him. It was barbaric.” Liedenburg’s mother says when she arrived on the scene he had already been taken away. She told the Daily Voice that she was informed that he was stabbed in the lungs but survived. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says: “Athlone police registered an attempted murder case for investigation following a stabbing incident on the corner of Posduif and Heideveld Roads, Bridgetown on Sunday afternoon in which an adult male was stabbed.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with stab wounds to his body. “According to reports the victim was attacked by community members. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” The video was posted by Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie who says he was shocked that people filmed the attack.

He adds: “Irrespective of what led to the attack, the violence displayed for all to see leaves a naar taste in so many mouths. “The extent of violence displayed must be strongly condemned and those responsible must be held accountable. “As a society we must reject these levels of brutality amongst people, the message it sends to our youth is that it is acceptable.