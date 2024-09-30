The Nyanga Hiking Club had a fun time when they took their first trip to the mountain over the weekend after the winter hiatus. This year, the club celebrates its fourth anniversary, since its inception in 2020 by founder and coordinator Dani Saporetti.

Since then, the club has organized monthly hikes that provide children with snacks and transportation at no cost to families. Saporetti states the initiative is particularly vital in a community where access to natural spaces is limited due to financial constraints. “I saw a need within Cape Town—primarily township areas like Nyanga East-West, Crossroads, and Gugulethu—where learners were far from areas that afforded them recreational spaces.”

Great: Free transportation is provided. Picture: supplied Saporetti says hiking promotes teamwork and awareness of nature. “I have seen the positive change within the club as the learners are positive about nature and leadership roles.” Khaya Mpinda, an organizer in the Nyanga Hiking Club, says their vision is to expose youth to nature as a means to deter them from negative influences such as crime and teenage pregnancy.

"Our goal is to take the youth out of the location and create great experiences that add to their development. "With around 120 members and growing, the club is not just about hiking; it’s about shaping future leaders" Mpinda says. The integration of new members, including 63-year-old Mikki Gocini, who hiked for the first time, is a testament that nature remains a lifelong teacher.