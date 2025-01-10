THE South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Western Cape has confirmed that they are looking into complaints about airplane terror Nobuntu “Nobs” Mkhize. South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) brand manager Mkhize caused the hele drama on a Boxing Day flight last year from Durban to Cape Town.

In clips that went viral, Mkhize, who was allegedly dikgesuip, threw a tantrum after the flight crew refused to serve her more alcohol and could be seen getting physical with an air hostess. During the bekgeveg, which included her pulling her eie wig off, she allegedly “coloured women are only good for spreading their legs”, after making a klomp insults aimed at vroumense from Mitchells Plain. Coloured women rekked their bek in online backlash and in the Daily Voice and air hostess Emmridge September, 24, registered crimen injuria charges against Mhkize.

The SAHRC said it is deeply concerned about the persistence of racial incidents in society, especially as the country recently celebrated 30 years of democracy. It added in a statement: “While the Commission notes that a criminal complaint has been filled with the South African Police Service, its Western Cape provincial office will, in line with its constitutional mandate to promote equality and prevent unfair discrimination and guided by the Commission's Complaints Handling Procedures, investigate the matter. "We encourage passengers from the flight to share relevant information to assist in the investigation.”