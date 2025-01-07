CAPE Flats aunties are calling on cops to arrest and bring alleged racist Nobuntu ‘Nobs’ Mhkize before the courts so she can face them.

Nearly a week after two criminal cases were opened against Mhkize following her racist rant about Mitchells Plain se vroumense on a flight to Cape Town, police say they are busy compiling a docket against her. Mhkize was thrust into the spotlight late last year after she was filmed in a spat with FlySafair staff flight crew, allegedly after they refused to serve her more alcohol during the flight. Mkhize who has since been identified as a member of staff at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), boarded a Boxing Day flight from Durban to Cape Town.

In the clip, Mkhize is seen pushing a coloured air hostess as she shouts: ‘Fuck off. Go do your job’. As other passengers intervene she shouts: “You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. “Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car.”

Shortly after the incident coloured aunties from across Mitchells Plain hit back, showing off their fancy cars saying Nobs would be in her chops if she was ever caught on the Cape Flats. A criminal case of assault was subsequently opened by flight attendant Emmridge September, 24, who was accompanied by DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers and his team as he registered a crimen injuria case against her. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, Simmers confirmed he had obtained a case number but was not yet contacted by the detective.

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says vroumense in Cape Town want justice. Peters adds: “Nobs must be charged for her crimes. “She not only assaulted a flight attendant who was only doing her job but she violated the dignity of Mitchells Plain women and coloured women in general.

“It cannot be that when such vicious comments are flung against coloured women that nothing gets done. “We have a Constitution and she violated our rights. We want to see Nobs charged. “She must come before a court in Cape Town where she can face the women she spoke about in such an undignified and inhumane manner. We want justice.’

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie who was present when the case was made says: “It is unacceptable that for more than a week now after laying a charge with conclusive evidence, conclusive proof and a thorough statement, that Mhkize has still not been arrested. “It leaves the poor victim in such a useless situation. She has followed every possible procedure to find justice for the way she was attacked… racially, verbally as well as physically and yet up until this day she has no information and has not been contacted by a police officer”. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the matter is being investigated and says: “The investigating officer assigned to handle the matter is pursuing all the available information at her disposal in a bid to present a well-prepared case docket."